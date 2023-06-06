If you’re interested in the history of queer Australia before the gay liberation movement, then you’ll enjoy Queer Infiltrators, the intimate conversation with distinguished Professor Peter McNeil and Mel Flyte, as part of the Museums of History NSW’s Caroline Simpson Library series.

McNeil will be focusing on digging up the Australian queer spaces prior to the gay liberation movement. In the first few decades of the early 19th century, those with a creative mind often found themselves up against censorship and a severe lack of a substantial art culture/world.

It’s from this absence that drove them to interior decoration and creating spaces for what McNeil labelled as ‘queer infiltrators.’ Those who attend will be treated to an experience and look through the books, objects, manuscripts and pictures, along with looking into the stories from the collection.

This event will be hosted by Mel Flyte, Collection Discovery Assistant at the Caroline Simpson Library.

When: Wednesday 7th June 2023 from 6pm to 7:15pm

Where: 10 Macquarie Street, Sydney

Price: $30 for Adults/ $24 for MHSW members