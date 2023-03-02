Queer Plants Walk: What’s On In Queer Sydney

It’s almost the end of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride and as sad as it always is, we at the Star Observer hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed themselves.

We’ll be live-streaming on Facebook this Sunday for the Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge at 9:40 am so tune in to watch it.

As always, we’ve curated some fun events that are happening around the city. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Queer Plants Walk

If you haven’t already, tomorrow could be your last day to participate in the Queer Plants Walk held at the Royal Botanic Garden. A beautiful 1.5-hour stroll around the garden and seeing all of the diverse floral life at sunset.

What better place to get your Instagram picture?

If you love flowers, colours, and diversity and need to be outside for a bit, this will be the place to go.

When: Friday, March 3, 2023, from 6 pm until 7:30 pm

Where: The Royal Botanic Garden

Price: $15