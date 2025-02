Hi Gay! Welcome to Solid Pink Disco with Trixie Mattel! That’s right, the pinkest, most plastic platinum blonde Drag Queen of them all (who loves to watch) is back.

Trixie Mattel is here to keep the party going at Sydney’s biggest club, with an unforgettably groovy disco.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate finish to your summer celebrations.

Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Disco

28 February, 9pm – 4am

Home the Venue, Sydney

Tickets: $153