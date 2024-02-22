Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade: Pride Guide 2024

The centrepiece event for the Mardi Gras festival and arguably one of the most important events on the LGBTQ+ calendar, this year’s parade will be the 46th time members of the queer community, and their allies, have marched together in solidarity, celebration, outrageous costumes and dangerously high footwear.

More than 12,000 participants across over 200 floats will run, dance, sashay, strut, and stroll the roughly 2km gauntlet from Hyde Park to Moore Park, all the way being cheered on by up to 300,000 well-wishers.

Traditionally, the beginning of the parade is heralded by the almighty roar of 200 motorbikes as the thundering Dykes on Bikes warm up the parade route. The procession proper is led off by First Nations Community Float, closely followed by those to whom we are indebted, The 78ers. After that comes a colourful cavalcade of humorous, inventive, and dazzling floats.

It’s free to attend and watch the parade from any of the public access spots along the route, however, if you want comfort, great views, amenities, pre-parade entertainment, and expert commentary, you can purchase tickets for one of three designated viewing areas: The Diamond Club, Sideshow, and Club Cindy.

More information at mardigras.org.au

When: March 2

Where: Oxford St, Flinders St, Anzac Parade