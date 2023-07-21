Sydney Tattoo Convention 

Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
July 21, 2023
Sydney Tattoo Convention 
Image: Facebook

Showcasing the creative diversity of over 100 of the best Australian and international tattoo artists.

Spectate or get a tattoo of your very own. Featuring all styles of tattooing, including traditional, Japanese, tribal, geometric, dot work, realism, fine line, pattern work, lettering, and more.

Already have a tattoo? Take part in the tattoo competitions for a chance to win some prizes. 

“Whether you are a seasoned tattoo enthusiast, someone looking for inspiration in getting their first tattoo, or just want to enjoy all the vibrancy, colour, entertainment food & drinks of this hugely creative event, there will be something for everyone at Sydney Tattoo Convention.”

For more information, visit their website.

When: August 11 – 13

Where: Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street, Sydney NSW

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-11
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Winter Pride Festival 2023 
July 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Winter Pride Festival 2023 
What's on
The Normal Heart 
July 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

The Normal Heart 
Sydney What's on
Charlie Lewin: Cockatiel
July 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Charlie Lewin: Cockatiel
Melbourne What's on
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 At Pride House
July 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 At Pride House
Melbourne What's on
Big Dyke Energy
July 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Big Dyke Energy
Melbourne What's on
Bimini Bon-Boulash Live!
July 17, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Bimini Bon-Boulash Live!
Melbourne What's on