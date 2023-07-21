Showcasing the creative diversity of over 100 of the best Australian and international tattoo artists.
Spectate or get a tattoo of your very own. Featuring all styles of tattooing, including traditional, Japanese, tribal, geometric, dot work, realism, fine line, pattern work, lettering, and more.
Already have a tattoo? Take part in the tattoo competitions for a chance to win some prizes.
“Whether you are a seasoned tattoo enthusiast, someone looking for inspiration in getting their first tattoo, or just want to enjoy all the vibrancy, colour, entertainment food & drinks of this hugely creative event, there will be something for everyone at Sydney Tattoo Convention.”
For more information, visit their website.
When: August 11 – 13
Where: Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street, Sydney NSW
