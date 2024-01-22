Tash York: Love That For You

If you’ve ever wanted to see a cabaret performer recount the moments of their life they wish they did better, then this is the night for you. Revisiting these vital crossroads with the help of The Red Red Wines, Tash York’s original comedy cabaret will look to prove that living life the hard way is indeed the best way.

Tickets and additional information is available here.

When: February 9–10 | 7pm

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran