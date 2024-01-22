Tash York: Love That For You

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 22, 2024
Tash York: Love That For You
Image: Supplied

If you’ve ever wanted to see a cabaret performer recount the moments of their life they wish they did better, then this is the night for you. Revisiting these vital crossroads with the help of The Red Red Wines, Tash York’s original comedy cabaret will look to prove that living life the hard way is indeed the best way. 

Tickets and additional information is available here. 

When: February 9–10 | 7pm

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Midsumma Pride March 2024
January 19, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Midsumma Pride March 2024
Melbourne What's on
Dancing With The Queens Presents: Love Is In The Air
January 19, 2024 | Michael James

Dancing With The Queens Presents: Love Is In The Air
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Scene What's on
Queerways Listening And Walking Tours: Collingwood and Fairfield
January 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queerways Listening And Walking Tours: Collingwood and Fairfield
Melbourne Scene What's on
Henny Spaghetti Presents: Drag Race Trivia
January 18, 2024 | Michael James

Henny Spaghetti Presents: Drag Race Trivia
Brisbane Scene What's on
Queer Latinx Migrating Down Under In Conversation
January 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Latinx Migrating Down Under In Conversation
Melbourne Scene What's on
Thirty-First Mardi Gras Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Femme
January 17, 2024 | Contributor

Thirty-First Mardi Gras Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Femme
Screen Sydney What's on