Thank God You’re Queer at Melbourne Fringe!

Tamuz Ellazam
October 6, 2024
Get ready for a grueling workout for your laughter muscles for one night only, with stand up sets from your host by Steph Crothers and stars Rose Callaghan, Tommy and Eadie, before we get down to (improv) business with a hilarious cast including Joe Dolan, Katie Currie, Lucy Rees, Lukas Quinn and Mel McGlensey.

When: 17 October, 2024, 9pm
Where: Theaterette, The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton
Tickets: $10–$32 + $5.50 transaction fee
Accessibility: The Theaterette at the Motley Bauhaus is wheelchair accessible.
**This event is suitable for ages 15+**

