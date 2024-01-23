Thank God You’re Queer

Alexander Driscoll
January 23, 2024
Thank God You’re Queer
Image: Midsumma

After selling out crowds the country over, ‘Thank God You’re Queer’ is back and better than ever, throwing some of your favourite Queer comics right into the deep end of improv comedy.

Will two of Melbourne’s best up-and-coming Queer comedians, after a stand-up set, be able to rise to the challenge set to them by the best the improv community has to offer? Come and find out! 

Tickets are available here. 

When: February 4 & 11 | 7:30pm

Where: The Motley Bauhaus Black Box | 118 Elgin Street, Carlton

