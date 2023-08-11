The Big Gay Day 2023

The Big Gay Day 2023
The 23rd Big Gay Day, Queensland’s biggest LGBT street festival, is on the horizon.

Hosted by The Wickham, an LGBT pub in Fortitude Valley, the day will close down an inner-city street, and feature musical acts, drag extravaganzas, rainbows, and Queer joy. 

Started in 2000, the Queer celebration raises money for LGBTQ charities, including the Australian Transgender Support Association of QLD (ATSAQ) and the LGBTI Domestic Violence Foundation.

For more information, visit their website at biggayday.com.au

When: October 1, 2023

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley QLD 

