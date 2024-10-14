The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s Red Ball Gala Function returns for 2024, promising a night of elegance, entertainment and impact for a good cause.

Dress to impress in your most opulent gowns, suits and masks of mystery with a touch of red to support the BGF’s essential work combating HIV for a night of luxury and entertainment.

Each ticket grants guests a two-course dinner, a stellar drinks package and three hours of incredible entertainment, as well as live and silent auctions taking place throughout the entire night.

The night will be hosted by drag queen extraordinaire Etcetera Etcetera and iconic comedian Jackie Loeb, who are elated to be MCing the night. They said: “It’s going to be an unforgettable night filled with entertainment, laughter and the spirit of giving. Together, we’re thrilled to help raise awareness and vital funds to support BGF’s incredible work in the HIV community.”

With drag and comedy performances, a delightful dinner and appearances from journalist Hamish Macdonald and Australian media icon Ita Buttrose, the reasons to attend the Red Ball keep stacking up. Book your tickets now and don’t miss out on this night of truly deluxe dining and more!

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation 2024 Red Ball

When? Friday October 18 2024, 6pm-10pm

Where? Sydney Town Hall, 483 George Street

Tickets? $350 for single tickets, $1,500 for five, $3,000 for ten