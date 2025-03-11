She may be 58 years of age but don’t let that fool you – this 1968 play by Mart Crowley is as sharp and timely as ever, negotiating the complexity of sexuality, friendship, love and identity in a single room where nine gay men gather to celebrate a birthday. As the night unfolds and the wine flows freely, friendships are tested, relationships are examined and secrets are revealed. You may have seen the show as the film of the same name on Netflix, where the 50th anniversary revival cast (of exclusively gay actors!) reprised their roles. This production, the revival’s Australian premiere, is brought to you by the James Terry Collective, who won 2023’s Greenroom Award for Production of the Year with ‘Kinky Boots’, and stars an incredible cast including Maverick Newman, Jack Stratton-Smith, Stephen Mahy, Mason Gasowski, Andy Johnston, Ryan Henry, Adolphus Waylee, Mitchell Holland, Harry McGinty, Chris Burgess, Matt Hourigan, Sebastian Li, and Jack Tinga.

The Boys In The Band

When: 27 February – March 15, 20205 Thursday–Sunday (including matinee on Saturday)

Where: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran

Tickets: $59–$75

Accessibility: Chapel Off Chapel is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair accessible bathrooms. Please contact the venue directly if you have any questions or access requirements.