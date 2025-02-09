The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf

Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Join host Felicity Frockaccino as your host for a night of stunning local drag at Miss Wolf! This stunning Marrickville small bar, one of the most adored Inner West LGBTQIA+ venues, offers weekly drag shows.

It’s free entry to see Frockaccino, one of Sydney’s most beloved queens, Miss Wolf also specialises in delicious cocktails, craft beer and wines.

So sip on a cocktail and enjoy some of Sydney’s best drag on the cosy lounges.

Every Saturday, 8, 9 and 10pm
Miss Wolf, Marrickville

Visit Miss Wolf on socials for more information

