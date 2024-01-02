The Great Gay Meetup – Carmen Hendricks

Tamuz Ellazam
January 2, 2024
The Great Gay Meetup – Carmen Hendricks

After a blockbuster 2023, LOEV Moorabbin are hosting the first Great Gay Meetup of 2024 with headliner Carmen Hendricks to start the year off with a bang! With doors opening for chilled hangouts and market stalls from local makers at 6pm, before hitting the dance floor to tunes from the one and only Carmen Hendricks, who will be gracing the stage at 8.30pm. Get in early for cheaper tickets, and follow LOEV’s socials for more updates!

When: January 13, 2024, 6–11.30pm
Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin
Tickets: $21.83 – $37.45
Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

**This is a strictly +18 event.**

