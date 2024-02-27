The Great Gay Meetup With Escape Goats!

The Great Gay Meetup With Escape Goats!

What’s better than the south-eastern suburbs’ most beloved LGBTQIA+ venue’s regular monthly event of music and mingling? Exactly that but with Escape(d) Goats! Join Micky and Bri and their regular crowd of lovely LOEV Moorabbin locals in welcoming local five-piece band the Escape Goats! Start off your night with chill vibes from 6–8.30pm with market stalls and friendly chats, before the Escape Goats take the stage from 8.30pm–late.

When: March 2, 2024, 6–11.30pm
Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin
Tickets: $21.83 – $40
Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.

**This is a strictly +18 event.**

