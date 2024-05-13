The Life Of Australia’s Queer Bushranger At Casula Powerhouse

The true story of Australia’s famous queer bushranger will be showcased in an unforgettable performance at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre. Starting production in the next few days, the compelling new musical titled Captain Moonlite will explore the life of Andrew ‘George’ Scott and his journey through troubled events. The upcoming show accurately highlights the existence of LGBTQI+ people throughout history and will touch on reshaping the destinies of outlaws.

The play was first written by the talented Sydney-based author and composer Jye Bryant. Now in the hands of the Liverpool Performing Arts Ensemble, the narrative takes place near Gundagai NSW and features a daring siege and a tragic shootout led by George Scott.

The bushranger Scott, commonly known as Captain Moonlite, committed various crimes in his time. These include bank robbery, passing false cheques, stealing gold, and leading his group of outlaws. He was eventually caught by police and tried in 1879, before his execution in Darlinghurst Gaol in 1880.

During his time in the Darlinghurst Gaol cell, George Scott expressed his love and devotion to James ‘Jim’ Nesbitt, another criminal he met while serving time in Melbourne. Captain Moonlite even wrote to Nesbitt’s mother, addressed to “My dearest Mrs Nesbitt”.

The archived letters detail Scott and Nesbitt’s relationship and pure love, and Scott’s grief following Nesbitt’s unfortunate death. Captain Moonlite also requested that his body lie with Nesbitt’s after his execution.

“His hopes were my hopes, his grave will be my resting place and I trust I may be worthy to be with him,” read the prison letters.

Bryant’s play at Casula Powerhouse hopes to bring light to Captain Moonlite’s tragic ending and his strong love for Nesbitt, despite all they endured. Told through the gay bushranger’s life, the Powerhouse production will provide audiences with an insight into nineteenth-century queer relationships.

Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18, 2024

Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre

1 Powerhouse Rd Casula, NSW, 2170