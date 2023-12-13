The Search

December 13, 2023
Perth-raised Brooklyn-based performer Jess McAvoy brings their quarter-century of performance experience and phenomenal talent as a singer-songwriter to The Search as part of Midsumma 2024. Hot on the heels of their fifth studio album – due to be released late 2023 – American Dreaming, McAvoy brings their raw talent and personal story to The Search. Come on a journey of migration, transition and self-discovery while playing witness to the work of recovering from alcoholism and CPTSD. This opportunity to experience McAvoy’s talents is one not to be missed.

When: January 22-26, 2024, 8.30pm
Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne
Tickets: $15–$45
Accessibility: The Butterfly Club has private and gender-neutral toilets, but unfortunately has limited access for patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.

