Perth-raised Brooklyn-based performer Jess McAvoy brings their quarter-century of performance experience and phenomenal talent as a singer-songwriter to The Search as part of Midsumma 2024. Hot on the heels of their fifth studio album – due to be released late 2023 – American Dreaming, McAvoy brings their raw talent and personal story to The Search. Come on a journey of migration, transition and self-discovery while playing witness to the work of recovering from alcoholism and CPTSD. This opportunity to experience McAvoy’s talents is one not to be missed.

When: January 22-26, 2024, 8.30pm

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: $15–$45

Accessibility: The Butterfly Club has private and gender-neutral toilets, but unfortunately has limited access for patrons with motor disabilities. If you have any questions about access please get in touch.