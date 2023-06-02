Things To Do At The State Library’s Pride (R)evolution

Happy Pride Month everyone!

If you’re looking for things to do this month, then the State Library of New South Wales has a giant queer exhibition curated with more than 20 untold stories that showcase the LGBTQI+ community. So those part of the community or lovers of LGBTQI+ storytelling, here are the events happening this month at the exhibition:

William Yang and Benjamin Law: Sydneyphiles Reimagined

Promised to be an energetic performance of slideshows of the stunning gay and party scene captured on film by William Yang, along with a chat by one of the country’s well-loved journalists, Benjamin Law.

When: Tuesday 6 June, 6 pm

Personal Score

Award-winning First Nations author Ellen van Neerven discusses their highly anticipated new book Personal Score with ABC’s Sam Lewis.

When: Tuesday 13 June, 6 pm

Send for Nellie

Curated by playwright Alana Valentine, an evening celebrating Nellie Small – singer, entertainer and cross-dresser extraordinaire.

When: Thursday 15 June, 6 pm

Pride (R)evolution Plus

Curator Bruce Carter shares recent acquisitions related to LGBTQ life in NSW sparked by the exhibition.

When: Wednesday 21 June, 5.30 pm

Our queer futures:

A panel of experts consider the contemporary landscape for LGBTQ people in Australia – imagining queer futures as they reflect on the past.

When: Thursday 22 June, 6 pm

(R)evolution Readings:

Curated by Winnie Dunn, this unique event brings together Western Sydney based. LGBTQIA+ writers for a series of performances and readings from their work.

When: Wednesday, 28 June, 6 pm

Queerstories at the Library

Curated by the legendary Maeve Marsden in the grandiose old school glamour that is the Mitchell Library Reading Room (if you’ve never been, prepare to have your breath stolen from you), featuring stories from Dr Jesse Hooley, Damien Webb, Lisa Salmon, C. Moore Hardy and more.

When: Friday 30 June, 6.30 pm

Price: $30/ $20

Take a walk with a 78er

These special tours of the Library’s exhibition Pride (R)evolution will pair attendees with 78ers. Only available to a maximum of 3 attendees per tour.

When: Regularly throughout June, Thursday 8 June, 4-4.30 pm, Saturday 10 June, 11-11.30 am, Monday 12 June, 12.30-1 pm, Friday 16 June, 11-11.30 am, Saturday, 17 June, 11-11.30 am, Tuesday