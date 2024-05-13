Third Rodeo’s Lesbian/Queer Gathering In Sydney

Enjoy a queer evening of social networking at Third Rodeo’s first Saturday night in Sydney. Join in on a casual night of drinks at The Rio Bar in Summer Hill designed for you to partake in intriguing conversations and build meaningful relationships.

The event is privately booked out for you to fully experience a safe lesbian and queer space and meet others alike. The night is filled with a series of activities to participate in, including the name game, card games and call me cards for you to write down your details.

Third Rodeo hosts safe lesbian/queer gatherings for the community to relax and socialise in a comfortable and stress-free environment. The vibe is charming and a bit raunchy with the goal for everyone to leave having made real connections.

Many successful Third Rodeo events have been held in Naarm/Melbourne, and now the lesbian/non-binary led social is being held here in Sydney. Do not miss out on this chance to meet new people over drinks, games, and great music.

To secure tickets, click here.

When: Saturday 25th May from 7:00 pm

Where: The Rio, 126 Smith St, Summer Hill