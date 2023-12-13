Third Thursday of the Month: Queer Art Club

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 13, 2023
Third Thursday of the Month: Queer Art Club

If you’re looking for community and creativity in a therapeutic environment, look no further than Queer Art Club, a space created for creative expression, communication and reflection, “an open invitation to express, explore, experiment, and engage with different art-making prompts and materials”. There’s no ‘right’ way to make art in this space, but your facilitator and queer arts therapist Don Fazliu is there to “encourage you to find what feels right, without the pressure of it looking a certain way.” After each session there is a group dialogue, where you can come together, share your work and any discoveries you made through the process. Materials provided.

Please note that the gallery dogs (Ace and Fury) may be present, and are very friendly.

When: Third Thursday of every month, 6 – 8 pm
Where: Honey Bones Gallery, 46 Trafford Street, Brunswick
Tickets: $17.19
Accessibility: Honey Bones Gallery has one step, and seating is provided by cushions on the floor. Unfortunately no Auslan interpreter is available, contact [email protected] if you have any access questions.
** This event is 18+ only **

