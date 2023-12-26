Thomas Jaspers Is Revolting

Having engrained himself into the fabric of the Melbourne gay scene through countless performances, and like that one suspicious and stubborn stain on your best clubbing outfit, Thomas Jasper isn’t going away.

Expect a tastefully trashy good time. Packed with heart, locally grown and totally organic, come see Thomas Jasper during Pride at what will be his triumphant return after a sell-out 2020 show.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

When: February 9–10 | 7pm

Where: Comedy Republic, 231 Bourke Street, Melbourne