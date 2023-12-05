Tis’ The Season, It’s Sydney Queer Irish Harbour Cruise Season

December 5, 2023
Tis' The Season, It's Sydney Queer Irish Harbour Cruise Season
This Saturday, December 9, Sydney Queer Irish (SQI) is throwing the mother of all boat parties with our biggest and best boat yet! Le Bleu will take to the harbour with DJ Eddie and Kate Monroe, yes you read that right, the Queen of house is joining the SQI family, Drag Sensation Virgo and 200 SQI revellers for a Sundowner Cruise to round out 2023 in style!

The weather is promised HOT HOT HOT, the revellers even hotter!

Combining the breathtaking views of Sydney’s iconic skyline with the camaraderie and celebration of Irish culture and the LGBTQ+ community, come experience that famous Sydney Queer Irish hospitality for yourself, on the harbour. Get onboard!

Grab your tickets now. Don’t miss the boat!

When: December 9
Where: Sydney Harbour
 

