Top 10 Moments In Victoria’s Very Queer History

If all the partying and loud music is starting to tire you out or it simply isn’t quite your speed, and you want something a little more educational, then this event is just for you.

Presented by Graham Willett, historian and arch-tivist, this talk will take the audience through some of the most important moments in Victoria’s queer history, recounting moments of joy, heartbreak, and everything in between.

When: February 2 | 10:30am-11:30am

Where: Mount Waverley Library, 41 Miller Crescent, Mount Waverley