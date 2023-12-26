Top 10 Moments In Victoria’s Very Queer History

Alexander Driscoll
December 26, 2023
Top 10 Moments In Victoria’s Very Queer History
If all the partying and loud music is starting to tire you out or it simply isn’t quite your speed, and you want something a little more educational, then this event is just for you.

Presented by Graham Willett, historian and arch-tivist, this talk will take the audience through some of the most important moments in Victoria’s queer history, recounting moments of joy, heartbreak, and everything in between. 

To book this event, visit this link.

When: February 2 | 10:30am-11:30am

Where: Mount Waverley Library, 41 Miller Crescent, Mount Waverley

