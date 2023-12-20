Top Ten Moments in Victoria’s Very Queer History

Learn the secret queer history of Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ past with historian and “arch-tivist” Graham Willet, Life Member of the Australian Queer Archive and long-term volunteer in helping preserve and uplift our queer history. Graham brings this experience, his involvement with Queer Oz Folk – publishers of Australian queer history – and his work as the lead researcher and co-author of A History Of LGBTIQ+ Victoria In 100 Places And Objects and Secret Histories of Queer Melbourne to this fascinating talk about the “history of people, places, events, and objects; a history that we rarely hear about at school – of pleasure and pain, cowardice and courage, secrecy and vibrant visibility.”
When: 2 February, 2024, 10.30 – 11.30 am
Where: Mount Waverley Library, 41 Miller Crescent, Mount Waverley
Tickets: Free! Booking encouraged
Accessibility: Mount Waverley Library is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms.
