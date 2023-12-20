Top Ten Moments in Victoria’s Very Queer History

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 20, 2023
Top Ten Moments in Victoria’s Very Queer History
Learn the secret queer history of Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ past with historian and “arch-tivist” Graham Willet, Life Member of the Australian Queer Archive and long-term volunteer in helping preserve and uplift our queer history. Graham brings this experience, his involvement with Queer Oz Folk – publishers of Australian queer history – and his work as the lead researcher and co-author of A History Of LGBTIQ+ Victoria In 100 Places And Objects and Secret Histories of Queer Melbourne to this fascinating talk about the “history of people, places, events, and objects; a history that we rarely hear about at school – of pleasure and pain, cowardice and courage, secrecy and vibrant visibility.”
When: 2 February, 2024, 10.30 – 11.30 am
Where: Mount Waverley Library, 41 Miller Crescent, Mount Waverley
Tickets: Free! Booking encouraged
Accessibility: Mount Waverley Library is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms.

