Brisbane Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Top This Sundays At The Sportsman Hotel
Image: Hosts Chocolate Boxx (left) from Instagram @chocolate_boxx_ and Gayleen Tuckwood (right) from Instagram @gayleentuckwood

Head on down to The Sportsman Hotel on a Sunday for a night of the best entertainment. 

Hosted by the fabulous Chocolate Boxx and Gayleen Tuckwood, Top This Sundays at Sporties has drag shows and performances for all to enjoy. A spectacular rotating line-up of special guests will be present each week. 

Sunday is also host to a friendly pool comp starting at 3 pm in the Butch Bar, with the Sporties kitchen open from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. 

You can’t top a Sunday night at Sporties. For more information, visit the website here. 

When: Every Sunday, shows at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm 

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill

