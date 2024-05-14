Top This Sundays At The Sportsman Hotel

Head on down to The Sportsman Hotel on a Sunday for a night of the best entertainment.

Hosted by the fabulous Chocolate Boxx and Gayleen Tuckwood, Top This Sundays at Sporties has drag shows and performances for all to enjoy. A spectacular rotating line-up of special guests will be present each week.

Sunday is also host to a friendly pool comp starting at 3 pm in the Butch Bar, with the Sporties kitchen open from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

You can’t top a Sunday night at Sporties. For more information, visit the website here.

When: Every Sunday, shows at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill