Total Snoozefest – What’s On In Queer Melbourne

By Justin Cooper

Acclaimed comedian Donna Collins brings a hilarious perspective on sleep in her new show, Total Snooze Fest, this April at the Motley Bauhaus.

Her debut solo show with Melbourne International Comedy Festival is set to explore sleeping disorders, daily exhaustion and how to perfect the toilet nap. In the adventures of HER struggles to fall asleep at night and trying to stay awake during the day, Collins asks herself – “Is she just lazy or does her body try to suffocate her in her sleep?”

Collins was the winner of the North Melbourne Comedy Competition in 2017 and since then has continued to make audiences laugh with her strong stage presence and awkward persona. Previously discussing moving in with her partner, dealing with her homophobic dog, and managing her itchy nose at last year’s show, The Breast of the Fest, her agility in storytelling and providing unexpected twists keep audiences on the edge of their seats in complete hysterics.

Becoming a crowd favourite amongst the Melbourne stand-up scene, she has perfected her art form being a part of this new generation of entertainers. “​​Collins is an artist who makes something that is inherently difficult look effortless,” reviews Squirrel Comedy.

Advertisements

Don’t miss out on what Donna Collins has in store at her Total Snoozefest.

Total Snoozefest

Where: The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin Street, Carlton, Victoria, Australia.

When: April 3, 2023 – April 12, 2023

Tickets: $20.50 – $24.50, click here.





