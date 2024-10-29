Trans and Gender-Diverse Book Club

Tamuz Ellazam
October 29, 2024
Gather with your fellow trans and gender-diverse bookworms to revel in all the rich stories of our community, at the Trans and Gender-Diverse Book Club!

This three-year young book club has an incredible archive of past books to give you an idea of just how varied each month’s discussions will be.

When: every 2nd Saturday of the month, November 9, 2024 1–2.30pm
Where: Training Room A, Level 1 (past the coffee machine), Thorne Harbour Health, 200 Hoddle St, Abbotsford and online.
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: The venue is accessible via lift or stairs, has a quiet space, gender-neutral bathrooms, showers and kitchen, low/natural
light, space to sit/stand/lie down/move around, masks
and sanitiser, fidgets and colouring provided. There are limited free copies of the text and transport vouchers available by request.

