Trans Day Of Visibility At Fitzroy Town Hall: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Hosted by Transgender Victoria, The Ewing Trust and Yarra Libraries, this event features workshops, services and plenty of beautiful community-building opportunities!

After all the struggle and exhaustion of the last week, you might find yourself wanting to attend a quieter, calmer, restorative event for Trans Day of Visibility. Nothing could be more perfect than the TDOV event planned this Friday at the gorgeous Fitzroy Town Hall, which will be transformed into a bubbling hub of trans joy, support and celebration. The event will feature stands by trans makers and trans-friendly service providers and a youth space. Bring along clothes that don’t serve you anymore to participate in a clothes swap. There will also be a ‘Change of ID’ workshop held in the Reading Room, for anyone who needs help with registering a change of name or gender marker, “Whether you are starting from scratch, want to learn more about the process, need help completing a form or need to get a witness signature/statutory declaration signed”.

When: Friday the 31st of March between 4pm – 7:pm

Where: Fitzroy Town Hall, 201 Napier Street Fitzroy

Tickets: Free: registration recommended.

Accessibility: Fitzroy Town Hall is not accessible from the front entrance due to heritage stairs, so the rear entrance lift will be opened on the day. An accessibility diagram and additional information will be released via social media and Eventbrite this week.