Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 23, 2024
Trans Tales Storytelling

Celebrate the transformative power of storytelling with an incredible lineup of authors, telling their own stories and discussing the diverse narratives from within the transgender community. Featuring a Q&A panel of Sam Elkins, Yves Rees, Orlando Silver and Alex Emrys on “Collective Voices: the Art of Anthology Building” along with Mx Sly and a bookstall from beloved bookshop Hares and Hyenas! Hurry, tickets are selling fast!

When: August 30, 2024, 5.30–8.30pm
Where: Kathleen Syme Library and Community Centre, 251 Faraday Street, Carlton
Tickets: $6.61
Accessibility: Kathleen Syme Library is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.

