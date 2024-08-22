Trans Tales Storytelling

Celebrate the transformative power of storytelling with an incredible lineup of authors, telling their own stories and discussing the diverse narratives from within the transgender community. Featuring a Q&A panel of Sam Elkins, Yves Rees, Orlando Silver and Alex Emrys on “Collective Voices: the Art of Anthology Building” along with Mx Sly and a bookstall from beloved bookshop Hares and Hyenas! Hurry, tickets are selling fast!



When: August 30, 2024, 5.30–8.30pm

Where: Kathleen Syme Library and Community Centre, 251 Faraday Street, Carlton

Tickets: $6.61

Accessibility: Kathleen Syme Library is wheelchair accessible and has wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.