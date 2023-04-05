Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Disco Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney

If you love all things pink, plastic, and 100% fantastic, then you’re in for a treat as RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel is coming Down Under for the Easter Long weekend.

Join her and have fun at her Solid Pink Disco where you’ll step into a wonderful pink wonderland with pink drinks and other surprises awaiting.

But it won’t just be Mattel keeping you entertained, she’ll be joined by her good friend Vanity and the many talented local drag artists.

So if you’re in the mood for some disco fever after eating all those chocolates and hot cross buns, mark this in your calendar.

When: Sunday 9th April 8 pm – Monday 10th April 12:30 am

Advertisements

Where: Roundhouse UNSW, Anzac Parade Kensington

Price: $77.60