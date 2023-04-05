Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Disco Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Image: Trixie Mattel/Facebook

Trixie Mattel’s Solid Pink Disco Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Sydney What's on
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
April 5, 2023

If you love all things pink, plastic, and 100% fantastic, then you’re in for a treat as RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel is coming Down Under for the Easter Long weekend.

Join her and have fun at her Solid Pink Disco where you’ll step into a wonderful pink wonderland with pink drinks and other surprises awaiting.

But it won’t just be Mattel keeping you entertained, she’ll be joined by her good friend Vanity and the many talented local drag artists.

So if you’re in the mood for some disco fever after eating all those chocolates and hot cross buns, mark this in your calendar.

When: Sunday 9th April 8 pm – Monday 10th April 12:30 am

Advertisements

Where: Roundhouse UNSW, Anzac Parade Kensington

Price: $77.60

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

Easter Weekend Party At The Laird Hotel: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 4, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Easter Weekend Party At The Laird Hotel: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Brian Connolly’s Pop Up Gallery: What’s On In Queer Sydney
April 3, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Brian Connolly’s Pop Up Gallery: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Sydney What's on
Good Hang: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
April 3, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Good Hang: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on