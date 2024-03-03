It’s the night of the Grand Finale of the Interschool Debating Tournament, and four Year-12 boys from an elite private school are locked in a room to prepare their argument for “feminism has failed women”. What follows is an hour of gripping satire into the insecurities of teenage boys, the competitive culture of private schooling and the rampant classism and sexism found walking the halls of this elite pipeline to power.

Following a smash-hit season at fortyfivedownstairs as part of Midsumma 2023 and a further celebrated season as part of La Mama Explorations, Trophy Boys is back at the Arts Centre Melbourne as part of a national tour of this queer black comedy performed by a cast of nonbinary and female actors in drag.

When: July 16–21, 2024

Where: Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre, 100 St Kilda Road, Melbourne

Tickets: $25–$55

Accessibility: The Arts Centre in general and the Fairfax Studio in particular are wheelchair accessible, with accessible bathrooms, a hearing loop and companion cards accepted. The performance at 3pm on 20 July will be Auslan interpreted. For more information on accessibility visit the Arts Centre website or call 1300 182 183.

Content Note: Trophy Boys contains loud shouting, flashing lights, amplified sound effects and music, coarse language, low level violence, homophobic and misogynistic slurs, sexually explicit content including references to sexual violence, underage sex and depictions of image-based abuse. If at any point you would like to exit the theatre, you are more than welcome to do so and return at any time.