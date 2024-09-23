Tropical Pride Party At Machans Beach

The weather’s heating up and the sun’s coming out – what better time to head to the waterfront for a Tropical Pride Party, courtesy of hosts LGBTQIA + Pink, CC L’Amour and Mary Popper?

Located at the sublime O’Sheas On The Waterfront in Machans Beach, you’ll find a glass of champagne in your hand as soon as you walk through the front door. Feel at home as DJs play favourites all night and drag queens take to the stage; it won’t just be the climate turning up the heat!

They shouldn’t be the only ones getting dressed up, though; there’s prizes for whoever is Best Dressed to the tropical theme, in addition to a number of Door Prizes you enter the running to win just by walking through the door.

Enjoy O’Sheas’ trademark pizza and pasta dishes on the night, as well as a remarkable bar that’ll serve all your Pride Party needs.

So what’s stopping you? Get your tickets now for a night of unforgettable fun and Pride in the tropics!

When? Saturday October 12, 6pm-12am

Where? O’Sheas On The Waterfront, 169 O’Shea Esplanade, Machans Beach

Tickets? $27.78