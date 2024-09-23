Tropical Pride Party At Machans Beach

Brisbane Scene What's on
Josh Kerwick
September 23, 2024
Tropical Pride Party At Machans Beach
Image: Photo credit: David Alexander for Star Observer

The weather’s heating up and the sun’s coming out – what better time to head to the waterfront for a Tropical Pride Party, courtesy of hosts LGBTQIA + Pink, CC L’Amour and Mary Popper?

Located at the sublime O’Sheas On The Waterfront in Machans Beach, you’ll find a glass of champagne in your hand as soon as you walk through the front door. Feel at home as DJs play favourites all night and drag queens take to the stage; it won’t just be the climate turning up the heat! 

They shouldn’t be the only ones getting dressed up, though; there’s prizes for whoever is Best Dressed to the tropical theme, in addition to a number of Door Prizes you enter the running to win just by walking through the door. 

Enjoy O’Sheas’ trademark pizza and pasta dishes on the night, as well as a remarkable bar that’ll serve all your Pride Party needs.

So what’s stopping you? Get your tickets now for a night of unforgettable fun and Pride in the tropics!

When? Saturday October 12, 6pm-12am
Where? O’Sheas On The Waterfront, 169 O’Shea Esplanade, Machans Beach
Tickets? $27.78

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Going Along Book Launch
September 22, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Going Along Book Launch
Melbourne Scene What's on
Bridge Queer Gathering: Darebin Weekend
September 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Bridge Queer Gathering: Darebin Weekend
Melbourne Scene What's on
Celebrating 30 Years Of ‘Priscilla’ In Bondi
September 18, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Celebrating 30 Years Of ‘Priscilla’ In Bondi
Arts & Entertainment Drag Screen Screen Sydney What's on
Just Desserts Ft. Ngaiire At Sydney Fringe Festival
September 17, 2024 | Contributor

Just Desserts Ft. Ngaiire At Sydney Fringe Festival
Scene Sound Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
LadyLike Pool Party @ Wet on Wellington
September 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

LadyLike Pool Party @ Wet on Wellington
Melbourne Scene What's on
Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival
September 14, 2024 | Contributor

Dancefloor Conversion Therapy At Sydney Fringe Festival
Scene Sydney What's on