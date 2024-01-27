Twisted Trivia delivers something different to Brisbane’s Bayside.

Whilst LGBTQIA+ events have traditionally dominated the central areas of Brisbane and the Gold Coast, more and more events have been expanding into regional areas. Most recently the Wynnum Fringe Bay Pride event drew huge crowds as well as a host of LGBTQIA+ events that made up the festival program.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community flocked from Brisbane and the Gold Coast to support these events, highlighting the need for more regional events to service our community, ensuring they are being recognised and supported, and allowing more diverse and exciting events to take place.

Another event bringing light and laughter to Brisbane’s bayside is Twisted Trivia at the D & W Republic

Bar in Wynnum.

Launching on February 16th this promises to be a night of trivia, with a twist. Two incredibly talented Brisbane drag performers will play host on the evening as Sarah Problem and Stefani Stefani command the stage, they will be joined by burlesque performers Clover Wolfe and De La Vinx.

This fierce combination of performers are sure to deliver a remarkable and memorable evening for all. On top of this fabulous entertainment billing participants can expect to win up to $250 for the grand cash prize on the evening, as well as additional prizes throughout the evening.

Twisted Trivia is presented by Jones Productions, an event company that is making a name for itself in delivering high-quality and engaging LGBTQIA+ events across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Jones Productions is also behind the Queer & Here events, which provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+ school students to attend and learn about the queer community. Their 2023 event saw groups of students attend The Wickham Hotel where they were treated to a day of fabulous entertainment, information and education.

Most recently Jones Productions has also been responsible for presenting the incredibly successful drag story time at Shelf Lovers in Brisbane which most recently was hosted by Brisbane Drag personality Chocolate Boxx who delivered another fabulous and engaging afternoon for the community.

The March event has been announced and will be hosted by local queen Ann Xiety.

Where: D & W Republic Bar, 64 Edith St, Wynnum, 6 pm

Tickets: $35, here