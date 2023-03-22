Urzila Carlson Returns To Melbourne International Comedy Festival With A Brand New Show!

Laughs abound as comedy powerhouse Urzila Carlson returns to Melbourne as part of the city’s International Comedy Festival.

The multi-award-winning comedian arrives to present Just No!, a brand new show that invites all to let out a resounding ‘No!’ to life’s little indignities and frustrations.

“We live in trying times where we’re acutely aware of each other’s opinions and shortcomings, making us the most frustrated population in the history of humankind.”

Frustrations Are What Bring Us Together!

Seeing a generation divided, Carlson chances an opportunity to turn this distrust in one another into a belly-laughing, unifying force for good.

“In Just No! Urzila discovers our frustrations are what bring us together – not sport, not love, not peace – but people who do us wrong, or get on our tits!”

Advertisements

With rave reviews and a smash-hit Netflix special under her belt, Urzila Carlson and Just No! is sure to have fans and newcomers alike roaring with laughter as she takes the stage later this month.

Urzila Carlson’s Just No! runs from March 30 – April 23 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Melbourne Town Hall – Main Hall – 100 Swanson St, Melbourne, March 30 – April 23