Vau d’vile Vixens

Australia’s only drag queen-operated and owned venue, Vau d’Vile Drag Cabaret has one of the best drag nights in Melbourne.

Every week, an award-winning line-up of Queens bring out their wigs, feathers and frills to dazzle audiences. Featuring contestants from season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Bumpa Love, Ashley Madison, and Isis Avis Loren, as well as a myriad of other talent, this is one of Melbourne’s best nights out.

For more information, click this link.

When: February 2 & 9 | 7:30pm

Where: Vau d’Vile Drag Cabaret, 62/70 Johnston Street, Fitzroy