Vau d’vile Vixens

Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
Vau d’vile Vixens
Image: Supplied

Australia’s only drag queen-operated and owned venue, Vau d’Vile Drag Cabaret has one of the best drag nights in Melbourne.

Every week, an award-winning line-up of Queens bring out their wigs, feathers and frills to dazzle audiences. Featuring contestants from season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Bumpa Love, Ashley Madison, and Isis Avis Loren, as well as a myriad of other talent, this is one of Melbourne’s best nights out. 

For more information, click this link.

When: February 2 & 9 | 7:30pm

Where: Vau d’Vile Drag Cabaret, 62/70 Johnston Street, Fitzroy

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Pool Party 2024
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Queer Pool Party 2024
Melbourne Scene What's on
AIDS Memorial Garden Walking Tour
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

AIDS Memorial Garden Walking Tour
Melbourne What's on
ROPETIMES
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ROPETIMES
Melbourne Scene What's on
Pride Fair Day Wangaratta
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pride Fair Day Wangaratta
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Angels In Exile
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Angels In Exile
Melbourne Scene What's on
A Day In The Life Of A Lesbian Bank Robber At MICF
January 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

A Day In The Life Of A Lesbian Bank Robber At MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on