Join Midsumma for the 4th edition of the Victoria’s Pride Street Party – a 10-hour celebration of love, unity, and diversity!

Experience a full day of LGBTQIA+ art, performances, from musicians to circus acts, and community, with stalls and local treasures. Open to all – families, friends, and allies – there’s something for everyone, from morning to night.

Watch the city come alive as you support local businesses and celebrate collective identities in pride!

Victoria’s Pride Street Party

9 February 2025, 12pm – 9pm Smith and Gertrude Street Precinct Free, all are welcome