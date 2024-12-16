Victoria’s Pride Street Party

Naomi Lawrence
December 16, 2024
Victoria’s Pride Street Party
Image: by Suzanne Balding

Join Midsumma for the 4th edition of the Victoria’s Pride Street Party – a 10-hour celebration of love, unity, and diversity!

Experience a full day of LGBTQIA+ art, performances, from musicians to circus acts, and community, with stalls and local treasures. Open to all – families, friends, and allies – there’s something for everyone, from morning to night.

Watch the city come alive as you support local businesses and celebrate collective identities in pride!

Victoria’s Pride Street Party

9 February 2025, 12pm – 9pm                                                                                                                                                                                                  Smith and Gertrude Street Precinct                                                                                                                                                                                                  Free, all are welcome

