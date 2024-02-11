Vintage Drag in Mint Condition: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 11, 2024
Vintage Drag in Mint Condition: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Stan Munro. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Les Girls star and compere, Stan Munro, celebrates a lifetime in drag at the Golden Mile. Hosted by Kevin Markwell, Stan will share tales of a life well lived in an evening of gossip, laughs and stories that are too good to be true.

From performing with Petula Clark, to conversion therapy, to his iconic friendships, Stan has seen and experienced it all. Now, the exceptional Stan Munro returns to his natural habitat at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024.

When: March 3, 2024 from 6pm – 8pm

Where: Dulcie’s, 44b Darlinghurst Road, Potts Point



