Virtue And Vice’s Boudoir: Queer Erotic Party

Take a step in Virtue And Vice’s Boudoir, a night of filth and fantasy at the Melbourne Pavilion on Friday, December 8. Following the success of their first event, the erotic party returns for another round of pleasure with their “MatriXXX” theme.

This inclusive event for women, non-binary people and couples allows sexuality and desire to roam free. Whether fetish is your forte or it is your first foray into the world of pleasure, explore Boudoir without judgement or kink shame. Do not miss out on the fun; come dance, play, watch and discover.

Performances from Djs, Shibari artists, Masters, Mistresses and many more. For tickets and more information, click here.

This is an LGBTQI friendly sex-on-premises event, with a no tolerance policy on breaches of consent.

This is strictly an 18+ event.

When: Friday, December 8 from 7pm till late.

Where: Melbourne Pavilion, 135-157 Racecourse Rd, Kensington VIC

Tickets: From $82.43