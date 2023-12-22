Watch: All Of Us Strangers Advance Screening at New Farm Cinemas

All Of Us Strangers is the latest gay drama to hit Australian cinemas, and it is set for its Brisbane debut in January. New Farm Cinemas have announced they will be hosting an advanced screening of this heart-wrenching film on January 13, 2024.

The film tells the story of Adam (Andrew Scott) and Harry (Paul Mescal), who meet by chance in their apartment block in London. Following their chance encounter, the pair embark on a passionate relationship that leads Adam to explore his past and return to his hometown in search of answers to the mysteries of his childhood.

This haunting and heartbreaking film has already debuted at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival and now Brisbane audiences will have their chance to see it on the big screen.

This advanced screening of All of Us Strangers will screen at 7pm on Saturday January 13 at New Farm Cinemas, tickets are available online here.

When: January 13, 7pm

Where: New Farm Cinemas, 701 Brunswick Street, New Farm QLD