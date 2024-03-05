Watch: Free Queer Films At West End Library

The West End Library is again offering free screenings of Queer Films in Brisbane, with their next screening this March.

Film lovers can turn up to watch different queer films from around the world with like minded individuals each month.

Free queer films now screening at West End Library

Whether you’re interested in catching up on the classics or exploring something new, this is the perfect night to relax in a safe space.

Once a month the library is hosting screenings of different queer films, allowing community members to unwind and relax together with a night of great films.

While the library originally launched this event in 2015, after a hiatus it seems this night of great queer films is back again.

Kicking off the March screening is Tar, featuring Cate Blanchett.

In Tar, Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a world-renowned conductor facing accusations of misconduct.

Tár received critical acclaim, especially for Blanchett’s performance and Field’s screenplay and direction. At the 95th Academy Awards, Tár was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

When: Thursday, March 28, 6pm

Where: West End Library, 178-180 Boundary Street, West End

Bookings: Phone 07 3403 8620