Watch Game On Mole Recorded Live In Brisbane

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
March 16, 2024
Watch Game On Mole Recorded Live In Brisbane
Image: Image: Facebook

If you’re after something a little different for your daily podcast, Game On Mole is for you.

Billed as a “gameshow podcast quiz show”, Game On Mole features some of the funniest names in entertainment competing to prove whether or not, they’re playing dumb.

And this April you can catch the show live.

Game On Mole: Live

Hosted by Aimon Clark, Game On Mole features the iconic Ian “Dicko” Dickson and Brisbane’s own Sellma Soul.

During the show the teams compete with their special guests answering a series of trivia questions, appearing to try their best.

But each week it’s someones turn to play dumb and your job to figure out who.

Past guests include Osher Gunsberg, Murray Cook, Reuben Kaye, Claire Hooper, Ruby Fields and Christian Hull.

Now the team are recording their show live and giving you a chance to be a part of the magic.

So head along and witness Game On Mole, live!

When: Saturday April 13

Where: Good Chat Comedy Club, 52 Petrie Terrace, Brisbane

Tickets: $22 Available Online

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Join The Brisbears Sunday Social This April
March 16, 2024 | Michael James

Join The Brisbears Sunday Social This April
Brisbane What's on
Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care
March 14, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Our Choices – Conversations With The LGBTQI Community About Palliative Care
Melbourne What's on
Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
March 13, 2024 | Michael James

Social Media Star Will Gibb Brings His Comedy Tour To Queensland
Brisbane Gold Coast What's on
Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April
March 13, 2024 | Michael James

Art Simone is coming to Brisbane This April
Brisbane What's on
Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dootfest III: the Doot Night Rises
Melbourne Stage What's on
DYKE
March 12, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

DYKE
Melbourne Scene What's on