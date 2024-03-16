Watch Game On Mole Recorded Live In Brisbane

If you’re after something a little different for your daily podcast, Game On Mole is for you.

Billed as a “gameshow podcast quiz show”, Game On Mole features some of the funniest names in entertainment competing to prove whether or not, they’re playing dumb.

And this April you can catch the show live.

Game On Mole: Live

Hosted by Aimon Clark, Game On Mole features the iconic Ian “Dicko” Dickson and Brisbane’s own Sellma Soul.

During the show the teams compete with their special guests answering a series of trivia questions, appearing to try their best.

But each week it’s someones turn to play dumb and your job to figure out who.

Past guests include Osher Gunsberg, Murray Cook, Reuben Kaye, Claire Hooper, Ruby Fields and Christian Hull.

Now the team are recording their show live and giving you a chance to be a part of the magic.

So head along and witness Game On Mole, live!

When: Saturday April 13

Where: Good Chat Comedy Club, 52 Petrie Terrace, Brisbane

Tickets: $22 Available Online