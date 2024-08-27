Wear it Purple Day Family Storytelling at Qtopia

Chloe Sargeant
August 27, 2024
Wear it Purple Day Family Storytelling at Qtopia

City of Sydney and Qtopia Sydney are bringing families together for Wear it Purple Day 2024, with a ‘My Story’ storybook making workshop.

If you could share your own story, what would you want to say? Provided with a storybook missing it’s ending, it’s up to you to decide how this narrative of someone trying their best to fit in comes to a close.

This intergenerational storytelling program encourages families to come together to create their own story, focused on celebrating what makes us different.

Included in this event is a story book that guests will personalise and take home, plus light refreshments.

Wear it Purple Family Storytelling – Qtopia x City of Sydney

When: 31 August, 2 – 4pm
Where: Qtopia (The Substation), 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst
Tickets: Free, but bookings are essential.

Find out more information here.

