Wear it Purple Day Family Storytelling at Qtopia

City of Sydney and Qtopia Sydney are bringing families together for Wear it Purple Day 2024, with a ‘My Story’ storybook making workshop.

If you could share your own story, what would you want to say? Provided with a storybook missing it’s ending, it’s up to you to decide how this narrative of someone trying their best to fit in comes to a close.

This intergenerational storytelling program encourages families to come together to create their own story, focused on celebrating what makes us different.

Included in this event is a story book that guests will personalise and take home, plus light refreshments.

Wear it Purple Family Storytelling – Qtopia x City of Sydney

When: 31 August, 2 – 4pm

Where: Qtopia (The Substation), 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: Free, but bookings are essential.

Find out more information here.