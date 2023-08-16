Wednesdays At Universal: Slay 4 Pay 

August 17, 2023
Image: Universal Facebook

Slay 4 Pay is held every Wednesday night at Universal Sydney. Come and watch some of Sydney’s best-emerging drag performers compete for a weekly share of $350 in prizes.

Hosted by Charisma Belle and Carmen Geddit.

Sign up by 9pm to compete. The show starts from 10pm.

 

For more information, visit their website at universal.sydney/whatson

When: Every Wednesday, 10pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85 Oxford Street Darlinghurst NSW 2010

