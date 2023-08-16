Wednesdays At Universal: Slay 4 Pay 

Image: Universal Facebook
Slay 4 Pay is held every Wednesday night at Universal Sydney. Come and watch some of Sydney’s best-emerging drag performers compete for a weekly share of $350 in prizes.
Hosted by Charisma Belle and Carmen Geddit.
Sign up by 9pm to compete. The show starts from 10pm.
View this post on Instagram
For more information, visit their website at universal.sydney/whatson
When: Every Wednesday, 10pm
Where: Universal Sydney, 85 Oxford Street Darlinghurst NSW 2010
Event will be held on :
Event Date : 2023-08-16
Event Time : 2:00:00
Frequency : Weekly (Every Monday)
Leave a Reply