Wednesdays At Universal: Slay 4 Pay 

Slay 4 Pay is held every Wednesday night at Universal Sydney. Come and watch some of Sydney’s best-emerging drag performers compete for a weekly share of $350 in prizes.

Hosted by Charisma Belle and Carmen Geddit.

Sign up by 9pm to compete. The show starts from 10pm.

For more information, visit their website at universal.sydney/whatson

When: Every Wednesday, 10pm

Where: Universal Sydney, 85 Oxford Street Darlinghurst NSW 2010