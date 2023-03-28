Welcome To Burlesque – The Aurora Ball 2023

The Aurora Group is hosting its 2023 Aurora Ball in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras protest. Let go of your inhibitions and embrace an evening of glamour at this year’s fundraiser, ‘Welcome to Burlesque.’

This year the event will be returning to the Sydney Town Hall on June 24, to celebrate all of the progress that the LGBTQI community has made.

While the annual event is set to be an exhilarating night of festivities, at the heart of the occasion is to “Refocus on how much is yet to be done to achieve the promise of that first Mardi Gras march – that all of us can live proudly, free of prejudice and discrimination.”

Since its launch in 1999, Aurora’s mission statement has been to, “boost resilience, and advocate for crucial change to attract more essential philanthropic funding to the LGBTIQ+ sector.”

Aurora highlights the statistic that only 5c for every $100 received by Australian charities go towards registered LGBTQ+ organisations. Groups like Aurora are crucial for providing funding to the most vulnerable members of the community. Aurora’s Amplify Pride Fund focuses on current challenges impacting the LGBTQ+ community. Their first grant this year was awarded to tackling the “dehumanising attacks by the media, politicians and anti-equality lobbyists” on trans and gender diverse people.

Advertisements

The team at Aurora has set their goal to raise $200,000 on the night of their Ball. So come by yourself, or book a table of up to 10 friends, and enjoy the remarkable line-up of performers and community role models.

June 24 – 6pm – Sydney Town Hall

For more details check out Aurora’s website