Wet Pool Party 2024

The second event hosted by Wet on Wellington, one of Australia’s best gay saunas, this sexy pool party is focused on men and male identifying people.

A heated pool, cool drinks, sun-baking on roof, a dancefloor all whilst being surrounded by hot men… what’s not to love? With the addition of handsome DJs and plenty of play spaces, Wet Pool Party is going to be one unforgettable party.

For tickets and more information, click this link.

When: February 10 | 12pm

Where: Wet On Wellington 162 Wellington St, Collingwood