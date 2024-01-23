Wet Pool Party 2024

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 23, 2024
Wet Pool Party 2024
Image: Supplied

The second event hosted by Wet on Wellington, one of Australia’s best gay saunas, this sexy pool party is focused on men and male identifying people.

A heated pool, cool drinks, sun-baking on roof, a dancefloor all whilst being surrounded by hot men… what’s not to love? With the addition of handsome DJs and plenty of play spaces, Wet Pool Party is going to be one unforgettable party. 

For tickets and more information, click this link. 

When: February 10 | 12pm

Where: Wet On Wellington 162 Wellington St, Collingwood

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

THH Queer Pool Party
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

THH Queer Pool Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
AUSLAN Interpreted Tour Of Victoria Pride Centre
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

AUSLAN Interpreted Tour Of Victoria Pride Centre
Melbourne What's on
Thank God You’re Queer
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Thank God You’re Queer
Melbourne Stage What's on
Human Love Fest
January 23, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Human Love Fest
Melbourne Stage What's on
ChillOut Festival 2024
January 22, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ChillOut Festival 2024
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Tash York: Love That For You
January 22, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Tash York: Love That For You
Melbourne What's on