What’s On: A Body At Work

A risqué, insightful first-hand look into the life and career of a sex worker, A Body at Work looks to dissect and challenge audience perceptions of the often much reviled profession.

Frankie van Kan and director Maude Davey work together to explore and divulge in intricate detail the sixteen years and counting Frankie has experienced as a sex worker.

An exploration of the body as a commodity, this is sure to be one of the most fascinating performances this summer.

When: January 2–29

Where: La Mama HQ | 1/205 Faraday St, Carlton