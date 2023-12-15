What’s On: Bloodlines

Come celebrate and worship some legendary artists who were tragically lost to HIV/AIDs.

This multi-artform exhibition evokes the colourful rebelliousness of some of history’s greatest out-and-proud artists who helped push Queerness into the public consciousness.

The Huxleys have combined their skills in costume design, performance, and photography for a joyous and righteous tribute to the many brilliant minds sadly lost far too soon.

For more information on specific showings of this exhibition, visit here.

When: January 21–February 11

Where: Abbotsford Convent – Rosina Auditorium 1 St Heliers Street, Abbotsford