Yasss Queens Park is back again for 2024 with a stellar lineup, and the inaugural pups dog show with all-star judges Gamble Breaux, Pettifleur and Khanh Ong! Catch performances from Zoë Badwi and Jimi The Kween with our hostesses with the mostesses Granny Bingo, as well as performers: Alex Morris, Mum, Brenda Bressed, Nic Holland, Popchops, Cerulean, Justin Teliqure, Kat Zowthabag, Orion Ellipsis, Bettie Rose, Jordan Bustin, Pollyfilla, Lazy Susan, Max Dragqueen, Argonaut, Holly Pop, Millie Minogue, Dilonce and Sunny Dial!
When: November 30, 2024, 2pm onwards
Where: Queens Park, Corner of Mount Alexander Road and Kellaway Avenue, Moonee Ponds
Tickets: $16.92
Accessibility: Queens Park is wheelchair accessible and also has wheelchair-accessible bathrooms.
