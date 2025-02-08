Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert

Naomi Lawrence
February 9, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The much-anticipated Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert returns deadlier than ever, bringing an unmissable and powerful party which celebrates First Nations LGBTQIA+SB legends to Sydney Mardi Gras 2025.

After its remarkable debut during Sydney World Pride in 2023, the gala finds a new home at the iconic City Recital Hall on Gadigal Land.

This venue, located atop the cultural landmark Tank Stream—the original waterway sustaining the Gadigal People—sets the perfect stage for an evening of entertainment with everyone, ranging from art, music, comedy, and performance.

Curated by and for First Nations people, Blak & Deadly is a showcase of resilience, creativity, and community.

Blak & Deadly is more than a gala—it’s a testament to resilience through art and the power of intersectionality. This concert event shines a light on the stories that have too often been set aside or overlooked, giving way to a fun and awe-inducing celebration of the rich tapestry of Blak and LGBTQIA+SB culture.

The gala boasts an impressive lineup of local talent across art, drag, both contemporary and classic music, and comedy, showcasing the best of First Nations LGBTQIA+ communities all across the country. With a stellar lineup curated by the visionary Ben Graetz (aka Miss Ellaneous) and associate curators Aunty Sue Pinckham and Liza-Mare Syron, the night is filled with non-stop entertainment.

Hosted by the irreprisible Steven Oliver, the night features ARIA-winning singer Emily Wurramara, Bangarra Dance Theatre’s captivating Daniel Mateo, the soulful sounds of Sivillion, performance art from legends The Huxleys, tantalising burlesque star Kitty Obsidian, drag icon Nana Miss Koori, and the dazzling Supreme Dream GirlsJosie Baker, Felicia Foxx, and Jojo Zaho.

After the show, keep the party alive with Ra Ra Kick Ons and performances by El Beauty.

“This celebration of talent, culture, and pride is truly something special,” says Graetz.

“Coming to Mardi Gras after a successful debut at Sydney World Pride… This gala concert is a celebration of resilience, excellence, and the vibrant stories that make our community so unique,” said Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith.

Plus, as a part of the MobTix program – presented in partnership with ACON’s First Nations Health Programs – Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can purchase Blak & Deadly tickets for a reduced rate of $49+BF.

Blak & Deadly is an unmissable highlight of the 2025 Mardi Gras program, so book your tickets now to take part in this vibrant First Nations celebration of culture, creativity, and intersectional pride.

