Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name.

Acclaimed queer film Call Me by Your Name has been nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Call Me by Your Name is in the running for Best Film, and star Timothée Chalamet has been nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor.

The film is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Sufjan Stevens’ song from the film, “Mystery of Love”, is up for the Best Original Song award.

Chalamet has promised that he will donate his entire fee for his next film—Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York­—to LGBTI and sexual abuse charities, saying he did not want to profit from working with Allen.

Other LGBTI films have also been nominated for this year’s Oscars.

Chilean film A Fantastic Woman, which deals with the struggles of a trans woman following her partner’s death, is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

It has been critically acclaimed and won two awards at last year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

Star Daniela Vega is Chile’s first openly trans actor.

While Vega has not been nominated for an individual award, her debut performance in A Fantastic Woman has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Beauty and the Beast, which featured a mildly controversial “gay moment” leading to its censorship in Malaysia, is nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Richard Jenkins was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Shape of Water, in which he plays a closeted gay artist in the 1960s-set film.

Best Documentary Feature nominee Strong Island makes its director, Yance Ford, the first ever trans director nominated for an Oscar.

The film itself, which is now streaming on Netflix, is Ford’s exploration of the murder of a 24-year-old black man in 1992 – who happens to be the filmmaker’s brother – and a justice system which saw his killer go free.

Another film with a prominent gay character, Lady Bird, was nominated for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay as well as for its two central performers, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Out writer-director Dee Rees was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Mudbound.