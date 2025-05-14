Eurovision Semi-finals: Lumberjacks in a Sauna & A Rare Celine Dion Appearance

The first Eurovision Song Contest semifinals for 2025 have kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, with Sweden carting out a handful of half-naked lumberjacks in a sauna to get our attention.

The entry, performed by popular Finnish band Kaj, feels as though it’s been engineered to appeal to as many queer demographics as possible, and it’s working.

Called Bara Badu Batsu, the song begins with a set of lumberjacks of multiple genders working hard around a campfire, before the set shifts at the chorus, the lumberjacks strip down to towels, and everyone goes and enjoys a nice unwind in the sauna.

The song is based around the Nordic love for saunas — collectively, Finland and Sweden have an estimated 3.5 million saunas.

Bara Badu Batsu is goofy and weirdly catchy despite the accordion, and the lyrics are delightfully simple:

“We’re gonna sauna, sauna/Steam it up and let go of all stress today/Sauna brothers, we’re the ones who glow 100 degrees, oh yes/Just sauna, sauna/Steam it up, till the sweat just sprays/ Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh/Sauna, yeah.”

The fun’s just beginning

In other queer news, Celine Dion, who won Eurovision in 1988 representing Switzerland, made a rare appearance in a pre-recorded message.

“Switzerland will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s a country that believed in me and gave me a chance to be a part of something extraordinary,” she said.

“Now, 37 years later, it’s so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting the competition again. Thank you for your love, the night is yours.”

Go go Go-Jo: Eurovision loves Australia’s Milkshake Man

Australia’s 2025 entrant, the 29-year-old Go-Jo, is set to perform at the second semi-finals, which is airing on Friday morning, Australian time.

It looks like there’s strong buzz for our boy on the ground, and he’s getting a lot of love from crowds at fan events around Sweden.

There’s also been some good snaps coming out of rehearsal, including a sneak peek of the costumes for Friday. It looks like Go-Jo’s in a flare-legged, sequinned jumpsuit with a wonderfully low cut plunge top and a cute little red neckerchief.

Perhaps we do want a taste of the milkshake man.

The ten winning countries — Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal and Ukraine — will progress to the Grand Final on Saturday night.